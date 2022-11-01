Sunoco LP Announces Drop In Q3 Profit, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Sunoco LP (SUN) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $83 million, or $0.75 per share. This compares with $104 million, or $1.00 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 37.9% to $6.59 billion from $4.78 billion last year.

Sunoco LP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $83 Mln. vs. $104 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.75 vs. $1.00 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.09 -Revenue (Q3): $6.59 Bln vs. $4.78 Bln last year.

