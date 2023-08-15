Sunoco Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for SUN

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Sunoco LP (Symbol: SUN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $44.30, changing hands as low as $44.15 per share. Sunoco LP shares are currently trading down about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SUN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SUN's low point in its 52 week range is $37.10 per share, with $48.59 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.24.

