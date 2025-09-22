Markets

Sunoco And Parkland Announce Expiration Of HSR Act Waiting Period For Pending Acquisition

September 22, 2025 — 08:27 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Energy infrastructure and fuel distribution company Sunoco LP (SUN) and Parkland Corp. (PKI.TO) announced Monday the expiration of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, in connection with Sunoco's pending acquisition of Parkland.

The expiration of the waiting period under the HSR Act satisfies an important regulatory approval necessary for the completion of the transaction, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025, subject to obtaining other regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of certain customary closing conditions.

