Sunoco About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (SUN)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/7/22, Sunoco LP (Symbol: SUN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.8255, payable on 2/18/22. As a percentage of SUN's recent stock price of $46.12, this dividend works out to approximately 1.79%, so look for shares of Sunoco LP to trade 1.79% lower — all else being equal — when SUN shares open for trading on 2/7/22.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from SUN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 7.16% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of SUN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SUN's low point in its 52 week range is $30.01 per share, with $46.9499 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.33.

In Thursday trading, Sunoco LP shares are currently down about 1.1% on the day.

