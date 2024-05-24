News & Insights

Stocks

Sunny Optical’s AGM Approves Key Resolutions

May 24, 2024 — 04:41 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Co (HK:2382) has released an update.

Sunny Optical Technology Group Co. announced that all resolutions were passed at its AGM on May 24, 2024, including the re-election of directors and authorization of share dealings. Shareholders approved the audited accounts, reports, and a final dividend for 2023 with overwhelming support. The mandates granted to the Directors include the power to issue new shares and repurchase shares, each up to 10% of the share capital.

For further insights into HK:2382 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SNPTF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.