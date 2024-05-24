Sunny Optical’s AGM Approves Key Resolutions

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Co (HK:2382) has released an update.

Sunny Optical Technology Group Co. announced that all resolutions were passed at its AGM on May 24, 2024, including the re-election of directors and authorization of share dealings. Shareholders approved the audited accounts, reports, and a final dividend for 2023 with overwhelming support. The mandates granted to the Directors include the power to issue new shares and repurchase shares, each up to 10% of the share capital.

