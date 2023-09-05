SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY GROUP HKD.1 (HKEX:2382) Price Target Decreased by 16.98% to 82.58

The average one-year price target for SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY GROUP HKD.1 (HKEX:2382) has been revised to 82.58 / share. This is an decrease of 16.98% from the prior estimate of 99.46 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 50.50 to a high of 142.06 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 28.62% from the latest reported closing price of 64.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 188 funds or institutions reporting positions in SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY GROUP HKD.1. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2382 is 0.30%, a decrease of 19.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.80% to 75,788K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,070K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,820K shares, representing an increase of 79.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2382 by 1,831.37% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,620K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,616K shares, representing an increase of 81.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2382 by 1,966.72% over the last quarter.

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 6,395K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,983K shares, representing an increase of 6.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2382 by 6.36% over the last quarter.

FAMKX - Fidelity Advisor Emerging Markets Fund holds 3,713K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,083K shares, representing an increase of 43.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2382 by 14.39% over the last quarter.

BLACKROCK EMERGING MARKETS FUND, INC. - BLACKROCK EMERGING MARKETS FUND, INC. Investor A holds 3,408K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,229K shares, representing an increase of 5.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2382 by 12.85% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.