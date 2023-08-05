SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY GROUP HKD.1 (HKEX:2382) Price Target Decreased by 10.77% to 99.46

The average one-year price target for SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY GROUP HKD.1 (HKEX:2382) has been revised to 99.46 / share. This is an decrease of 10.77% from the prior estimate of 111.47 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 57.57 to a high of 168.84 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 43.84% from the latest reported closing price of 69.15 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 192 funds or institutions reporting positions in SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY GROUP HKD.1. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 4.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2382 is 0.32%, a decrease of 20.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.62% to 78,381K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,070K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,820K shares, representing an increase of 79.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2382 by 1,831.37% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,620K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,616K shares, representing an increase of 81.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2382 by 1,966.72% over the last quarter.

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 6,395K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,983K shares, representing an increase of 6.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2382 by 6.36% over the last quarter.

FAMKX - Fidelity Advisor Emerging Markets Fund holds 3,713K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,083K shares, representing an increase of 43.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2382 by 14.39% over the last quarter.

BLACKROCK EMERGING MARKETS FUND, INC. - BLACKROCK EMERGING MARKETS FUND, INC. Investor A holds 3,408K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,229K shares, representing an increase of 5.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2382 by 12.85% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

