Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company (SNPTF) Price Target Increased by 18.18% to 13.66

The average one-year price target for Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company (OTCPK:SNPTF) has been revised to $13.66 / share. This is an increase of 18.18% from the prior estimate of $11.55 dated May 6, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $8.17 to a high of $22.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 126.45% from the latest reported closing price of $6.03 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 138 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 6.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNPTF is 0.26%, an increase of 0.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.32% to 72,218K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,756K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,245K shares , representing an increase of 5.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNPTF by 8.03% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,833K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,319K shares , representing an increase of 5.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNPTF by 3.54% over the last quarter.

PRIJX - T. Rowe Price Emerging Markets Discovery Stock Fund holds 8,182K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 6,403K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,323K shares , representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNPTF by 35.99% over the last quarter.

CQQQ - Invesco China Technology ETF holds 4,442K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,052K shares , representing an increase of 8.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNPTF by 6.22% over the last quarter.

