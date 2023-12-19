Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Co., - ADR (SOTGY) Price Target Increased by 5.66% to 99.37

The average one-year price target for Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Co., - ADR (OTC:SOTGY) has been revised to 99.37 / share. This is an increase of 5.66% from the prior estimate of 94.04 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 95.55 to a high of 109.62 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.47% from the latest reported closing price of 91.61 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Co., - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SOTGY is 0.00%, a decrease of 3.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 20.85% to 1K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rhumbline Advisers holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 18.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOTGY by 12.39% over the last quarter.

Thomas White International holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 57.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOTGY by 90.91% over the last quarter.

Winch Advisory Services holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

