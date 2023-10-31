Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Co., - ADR (SOTGY) Price Target Increased by 28.98% to 91.71

The average one-year price target for Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Co., - ADR (OTC:SOTGY) has been revised to 91.71 / share. This is an increase of 28.98% from the prior estimate of 71.10 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 87.63 to a high of 101.88 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.28% from the latest reported closing price of 82.41 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Co., - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SOTGY is 0.00%, a decrease of 98.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 94.47% to 1K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rhumbline Advisers holds 1K shares.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 45.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOTGY by 620.27% over the last quarter.

Thomas White International holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Winch Advisory Services holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.