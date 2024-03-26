News & Insights

Sunnova Enters Into Partnership With Home Depot To Sell Solar, Battery Storage Services

March 26, 2024 — 08:18 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Sunnova Energy Intl Inc. (NOVA) Tuesday announced a new strategic partnership with Home Depot Inc. (HD) to exclusively offer solar and battery storage services in Home Depot stores throughout the United States and its territories.

This collaboration will make Sunnova's Adaptive Home energy solutions available to consumers in more than 2,000 Home Depot locations.

The company noted that this partnership represents a broadened extension of their existing relationships with The Home Depot.

