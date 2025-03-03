SUNNOVA ENRGY INTL Earnings Results: $NOVA Reports Quarterly Earnings

SUNNOVA ENRGY INTL ($NOVA) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported earnings of -$1.11 per share, missing estimates of -$0.73 by $0.38. The company also reported revenue of $224,130,000, missing estimates of $239,195,712 by $-15,065,712.

SUNNOVA ENRGY INTL Insider Trading Activity

SUNNOVA ENRGY INTL insiders have traded $NOVA stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NOVA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

AKBAR MOHAMED has made 3 purchases buying 154,717 shares for an estimated $567,688 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CORBIN J III ROBERTSON has made 2 purchases buying 120,048 shares for an estimated $406,764 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ERIC MICHAEL WILLIAMS (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) purchased 13,800 shares for an estimated $49,680

SUNNOVA ENRGY INTL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 106 institutional investors add shares of SUNNOVA ENRGY INTL stock to their portfolio, and 148 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

