Sunnova Energy Rally Continues

(RTTNews) - Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) shares are trading more than 8 percent higher on Monday morning, continuing a bullish trend since Wednesday. On Thursday, the company had reported a significant growth in fourth-quarter revenues compared to the prior year.

Currently, shares are at $19.87, up 8.82 percent from the previous close of $18.26 on a volume of 935,186. The shares have traded in a range of $13.90-$48.36 on average volume of 2,948,122 for the last 52 weeks.

