Sunnova Energy price target lowered to $6.25 from $9 at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank lowered the firm’s price target on Sunnova Energy (NOVA) to $6.25 from $9 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. Sunnova reported Q3 results last night and most numbers fell below guidance and the firm’s estimates, the analyst tells investors. The firm, which rolled its valuation to 2025, views the stock as fairly valued at this time on a risk/reward basis and waits for further execution into next year.

