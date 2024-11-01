Sunnova Energy price target lowered to $12 from $18 at Baird

Baird lowered the firm’s price target on Sunnova Energy (NOVA) to $12 from $18 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm said its Q3 report was highlighted by its focus on cash generation and improving its liquidity outlook through asset-level capital and ITC sales.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on NOVA:
- Sunnova Energy Reports Strong Q3 2024 Performance
- Sunnova Energy price target lowered to $6.25 from $9 at Deutsche Bank
- Sunnova Energy call volume above normal and directionally bullish
- Sunnova Reports 19% Q3 Revenue Growth Amid Challenges
- Sunnova Energy reports Q3 EPS (98c), consensus (55c)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.