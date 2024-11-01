Sunnova Energy price target lowered to $12 from $18 at Baird

Baird lowered the firm’s price target on Sunnova Energy (NOVA) to $12 from $18 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm said its Q3 report was highlighted by its focus on cash generation and improving its liquidity outlook through asset-level capital and ITC sales.

