Sunnova Energy participates in a conference call with Roth MKM

Sustainability Analyst Shen, along with CEO Berger, discusses NOVA‘s liquidity, cash generation and 2026 debt maturities and management’s plans for equity/corporate capital on a conference call to be held on December 18 at 11 am. Webcast Link

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on NOVA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.