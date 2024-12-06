Sunnova Energy participates in a conference call with Roth MKM

Sustainability Analyst Shen, along with CEO Berger, discusses NOVA‘s liquidity, cash generation and 2026 debt maturities and management’s plans for equity/corporate capital on a conference call to be held on December 18 at 11 am. Webcast Link
