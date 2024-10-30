Sunnova Energy options imply 27.0% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Sunnova Energy (NOVA) is 1.5x normal with calls leading puts 19:5. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 27.0%, or $1.44, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 14.0%.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on NOVA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.