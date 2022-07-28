Markets
Sunnova Energy International Rally Continues

(RTTNews) - Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) shares are surging more than 28 percent from the previous close of on Thursday morning trade continuing a rally since July 26. The company has reported loss for the second quarter, narrower than the prior year. Further, the company has reaffirmed its full-year 2022 guidance.

Currently, shares are at $24.51, up 25.82 percent from the previous close of $19.48 on a volume of 3,503,268. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $12.47-$46.40 on average volume of 2,749,403.

