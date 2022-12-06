Sunnova Energy International (NOVA) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc (Symbol: NOVA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $21.43, changing hands as low as $20.97 per share. Sunnova Energy International Inc shares are currently trading down about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NOVA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NOVA's low point in its 52 week range is $12.47 per share, with $35.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.06.

