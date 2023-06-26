Sunnova Energy International (NOVA) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc (Symbol: NOVA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $18.90, changing hands as high as $19.54 per share. Sunnova Energy International Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NOVA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NOVA's low point in its 52 week range is $12.46 per share, with $31.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.97.

