Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Just Released Its First-Quarter Earnings: Here's What Analysts Think

As you might know, Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) last week released its latest first-quarter, and things did not turn out so great for shareholders. Revenues missed expectations somewhat, coming in at US$41m, but statutory earnings fell catastrophically short, with a loss of US$0.31 some 22% larger than what the analysts had predicted. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NYSE:NOVA Earnings and Revenue Growth May 1st 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Sunnova Energy International's ten analysts is for revenues of US$216.2m in 2021, which would reflect a sizeable 26% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 53% to US$1.09. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$222.4m and US$1.28 per share in losses. Although the revenue estimates have fallen somewhat, Sunnova Energy International'sfuture looks a little different to the past, with a cut to the loss per share forecasts in particular.

There was no major change to the US$55.50average price target, suggesting that the adjustments to revenue and earnings are not expected to have a long-term impact on the business. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on Sunnova Energy International, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$68.00 and the most bearish at US$50.00 per share. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. The analysts are definitely expecting Sunnova Energy International's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 35% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 28% per annum over the past year. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 7.7% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Sunnova Energy International to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, but the latest forecasts still imply the business will grow faster than the wider industry. Even so, long term profitability is more important for the value creation process. The consensus price target held steady at US$55.50, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for Sunnova Energy International going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Sunnova Energy International (1 doesn't sit too well with us) you should be aware of.

