Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) insiders placed bullish bets worth US$541k in the last 12 months

Quite a few insiders have dramatically grown their holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) over the past 12 months. An insider's optimism about the company's prospects is a positive sign.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Sunnova Energy International Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director Akbar Mohamed made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$523k worth of shares at a price of US$26.13 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$23.59. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$541k for 20.60k shares. But they sold 11.41k shares for US$396k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Sunnova Energy International insiders. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:NOVA Insider Trading Volume January 18th 2022

Sunnova Energy International Insiders Bought Stock Recently

There has been significantly more insider buying, than selling, at Sunnova Energy International, over the last three months. We can see that Independent Director Akbar Mohamed paid US$523k for shares in the company. But Executive VP & Chief of Staff Kelsey Hultberg sold shares worth US$40k. The buying outweighs the selling, which suggests that insiders may believe the company will do well in the future.

Insider Ownership of Sunnova Energy International

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Sunnova Energy International insiders own about US$22m worth of shares. That equates to 0.8% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Sunnova Energy International Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Sunnova Energy International we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Sunnova Energy International (1 shouldn't be ignored!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

