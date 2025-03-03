Sunnova Energy International Inc. Full Year Loss Decreases

(RTTNews) - Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) announced Loss for full year of -$367.89 million

The company's earnings totaled -$367.89 million, or -$2.96 per share. This compares with -$417.96 million, or -$3.53 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 16.6% to $839.92 million from $720.65 million last year.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$367.89 Mln. vs. -$417.96 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$2.96 vs. -$3.53 last year. -Revenue: $839.92 Mln vs. $720.65 Mln last year.

