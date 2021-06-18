Sunnova Energy International Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for NOVA

In trading on Friday, shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc (Symbol: NOVA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $36.10, changing hands as high as $36.34 per share. Sunnova Energy International Inc shares are currently trading off about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NOVA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NOVA's low point in its 52 week range is $15.8901 per share, with $57.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.11.

