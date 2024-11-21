Sunnova Energy director buys $178.0K in common stock

In a regulatory filing, Sunnova Energy (NOVA) disclosed that its director Akbar Mohamed bought 50K shares of common stock on November 19th in a total transaction size of $178.0K.
