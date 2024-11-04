Sunnova Energy call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Sunnova Energy (NOVA) with 8,634 calls trading, 2.0x expected, and implied vol increasing over 8 points to 165.34%. Nov-24 7 calls and Nov-24 9 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 3,400 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.10. Earnings are expected on February 26th.
