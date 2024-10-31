Sunnova Energy call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Sunnova Energy (NOVA) with 31,666 calls trading, 8x expected, and implied vol increasing over 2 points to 176.05%. Nov-24 6 calls and Nov-24 10 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 20,500 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.26. Earnings are expected on February 26th.

