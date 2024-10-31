Bullish option flow detected in Sunnova Energy (NOVA) with 31,666 calls trading, 8x expected, and implied vol increasing over 2 points to 176.05%. Nov-24 6 calls and Nov-24 10 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 20,500 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.26. Earnings are expected on February 26th.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on NOVA:
- Sunnova Reports 19% Q3 Revenue Growth Amid Challenges
- Sunnova Energy reports Q3 EPS (98c), consensus (55c)
- Sunnova Energy options imply 27.0% move in share price post-earnings
- Sunnova Energy reports $9.4M in cash, liquid investments
- Sunnova Energy call volume above normal and directionally bullish
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.