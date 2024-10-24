Sunnova Energy call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Sunnova Energy (NOVA) with 19,491 calls trading, 5x expected, and implied vol increasing over 13 points to 157.02%. Nov-24 8 calls and Nov-24 7 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 13,500 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.03. Earnings are expected on October 30th.

