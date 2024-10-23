Sunnova Energy call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Sunnova Energy (NOVA) with 5,412 calls trading, 1.4x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 9 points to 147.86%. Nov-24 9 calls and Nov-24 6 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 4,100 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.09. Earnings are expected on October 30th.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on NOVA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.