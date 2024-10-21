Sunnova Energy call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Sunnova Energy (NOVA) with 9,712 calls trading, 1.9x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 8 points to 139.43%. Nov-24 7 calls and Dec-24 7 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 6,600 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.22. Earnings are expected on October 30th.
