Sunlight Real Estate Investment Trust (435) Price Target Decreased by 8.23% to 3.64

The average one-year price target for Sunlight Real Estate Investment Trust (435) has been revised to 3.64 / share. This is an decrease of 8.23% from the prior estimate of 3.97 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.61 to a high of 3.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.86% from the latest reported closing price of 2.94 / share.

Sunlight Real Estate Investment Trust Maintains 8.62% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 8.62%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.08%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 31 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sunlight Real Estate Investment Trust. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 435 is 0.02%, a decrease of 3.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.22% to 67,845K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,312K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 12,913K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,160K shares, representing a decrease of 1.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 435 by 10.48% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 8,245K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,302K shares, representing a decrease of 0.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 435 by 12.98% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 4,704K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,369K shares, representing an increase of 7.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 435 by 6.63% over the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 4,661K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,681K shares, representing a decrease of 0.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 435 by 8.35% over the last quarter.

