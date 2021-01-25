Sunlight Financial to go public through merger with Spartan

US Markets
Jan 25 (Reuters) - Sunlight Financial, which provides financing for home solar systems, said on Monday it has agreed to go public by merging with Apollo-backed Spartan Acquisition Corp. II SPRQ.N in a $1.3 billion deal.

