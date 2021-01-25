Sunlight Financial to go public through merger with Spartan

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Sunlight Financial, which provides financing for home solar systems, said on Monday it has agreed to go public by merging with Apollo-backed Spartan Acquisition Corp. II SPRQ.N in a $1.3 billion deal.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Arundhati.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; twitter.com/Arundhati_05; +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 2776;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.