Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc - (SUNL) Price Target Increased by 1348.36% to 7.14

The average one-year price target for Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc - (NYSE:SUNL) has been revised to 7.14 / share. This is an increase of 1,348.36% from the prior estimate of 0.49 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.06 to a high of 8.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 201.27% from the latest reported closing price of 2.37 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 91 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc -. This is a decrease of 42 owner(s) or 31.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SUNL is 0.01%, a decrease of 27.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.08% to 34,907K shares. The put/call ratio of SUNL is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 10,526K shares representing 245.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,166K shares, representing an increase of 22.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUNL by 14.08% over the last quarter.

Apollo Management Holdings holds 7,337K shares representing 170.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ECP ControlCo holds 4,155K shares representing 96.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ares Management holds 2,933K shares representing 68.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Decade Renewable Partners holds 1,876K shares representing 43.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sunlight Financial is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight partners with contractors nationwide to provide homeowners with financing for the installation of residential solar systems and other home improvements. Sunlight’s best-in-class technology and deep credit expertise simplify and streamline consumer finance, ensuring a fast and frictionless process for both contractors and homeowners.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.