Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc - (SUNL) Price Target Decreased by 14.72% to 0.49

The average one-year price target for Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc - (NYSE:SUNL) has been revised to 0.49 / share. This is an decrease of 14.72% from the prior estimate of 0.58 dated July 5, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.30 to a high of 0.79 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.34% from the latest reported closing price of 0.51 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 132 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc -. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 7.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SUNL is 0.01%, a decrease of 98.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.46% to 39,482K shares. The put/call ratio of SUNL is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Alliancebernstein holds 8,166K shares representing 9.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,052K shares, representing an increase of 13.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUNL by 73.31% over the last quarter.
Apollo Management Holdings holds 7,337K shares representing 8.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
ECP ControlCo holds 4,155K shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Ares Management holds 2,933K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Bardin Hill Management Partners holds 2,686K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,871K shares, representing a decrease of 6.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUNL by 81.11% over the last quarter.
Sunlight Financial Holdings Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Sunlight Financial is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight partners with contractors nationwide to provide homeowners with financing for the installation of residential solar systems and other home improvements. Sunlight’s best-in-class technology and deep credit expertise simplify and streamline consumer finance, ensuring a fast and frictionless process for both contractors and homeowners.
Additional reading:
- Sunlight Financial Reports First Quarter 2023 Results - 1Q23 Funded Loan Volume of $627.4 Million - - 1Q23 Total Revenue of $20.6 Million - - 1Q23 GAAP Net Loss of $(34.8) Million - - 1Q23 Adjusted EBITDA of $(12.4) Million - - 1Q23 Adjusted Net Loss
- Description of Securities.
- List of Subsidiaries.
- Sunlight Financial Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results - 2022 Funded Loan Volume of $2.9 Billion - - 2022 Total Revenue of $101.1 Million - - 2022 GAAP Net Loss of $(511.9) Million - - 2022 Adjusted EBITDA of $(35.7) Million - - 2022 Ad
- Description of Securities.
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.