Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc - (SUNL) Price Target Decreased by 14.72% to 0.49

The average one-year price target for Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc - (NYSE:SUNL) has been revised to 0.49 / share. This is an decrease of 14.72% from the prior estimate of 0.58 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.30 to a high of 0.79 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.34% from the latest reported closing price of 0.51 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 132 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc -. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 7.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SUNL is 0.01%, a decrease of 98.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.46% to 39,482K shares. The put/call ratio of SUNL is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 8,166K shares representing 9.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,052K shares, representing an increase of 13.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUNL by 73.31% over the last quarter.

Apollo Management Holdings holds 7,337K shares representing 8.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ECP ControlCo holds 4,155K shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ares Management holds 2,933K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bardin Hill Management Partners holds 2,686K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,871K shares, representing a decrease of 6.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUNL by 81.11% over the last quarter.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sunlight Financial is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight partners with contractors nationwide to provide homeowners with financing for the installation of residential solar systems and other home improvements. Sunlight’s best-in-class technology and deep credit expertise simplify and streamline consumer finance, ensuring a fast and frictionless process for both contractors and homeowners.

