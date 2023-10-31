News & Insights

Sunlight Financial files for bankruptcy, reaches deal to sell itself

October 31, 2023

Reuters

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Sunlight Financial SUNL.PK, which provides financing for home solar systems, said late on Monday it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and that it will be sold to a consortium of investors in the solar energy industry.

The consortium, which includes an affiliate of Greenbacker Capital Management, Sunstone Credit, IGS Ventures, and its secured lender Cross River Bank, will invest "significant new capital" in Sunlight Financial to reduce its debt, the company said in a statement.

The financial details were not disclosed.

Sunlight Financial listed its assets in the range of $100 million to $500 million while liabilities were between $500 million to $1 billion, according to an Oct. 30 filing with U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

In 2021, Sunlight Financial went public by merging with Apollo-backed Spartan Acquisition Corp II in a $1.3-billion deal, that included investments by a group led by venture investor Chamath Palihapitiya.

