Sunlands Welcomes New Board Member

Sunlands Technology Group, a leading company in China’s adult online education market, has announced a change in its Board with Mr. Yingda Song joining as an independent director and audit committee member, replacing Mr. Yifan Li who resigned for personal reasons. The company’s founder, Mr. Peng Ou, expressed gratitude to Mr. Li for his service and welcomed Mr. Song, looking forward to his valuable insights. Sunlands is renowned for its live streaming educational platform and personalized learning environment, offering professional and personal interest courses to adult learners.

