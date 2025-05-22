Stocks
STG

Sunlands Technology Group Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results with Year-over-Year Revenue Decline

May 22, 2025 — 04:10 am EDT

Sunlands Technology Group reports Q1 2025 revenues of RMB487.6 million, with net income declining to RMB75.2 million.

Quiver AI Summary

Sunlands Technology Group, a leading player in China's adult online education market, reported its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2025, showing net revenues of RMB 487.6 million (US$67.2 million), a decrease from RMB 523.2 million in the same quarter of the previous year. This decline in revenue was attributed to lower gross billings from post-secondary courses. The company maintained a gross profit margin of 85.2% and recorded a net income of RMB 75.2 million (US$10.4 million), down from RMB 112.7 million year-over-year, marking its sixteenth consecutive profitable quarter. Sunlands’ CEO expressed confidence in the company's strategy of focusing on high-potential areas and leveraging technology to drive long-term growth. Looking ahead, the company anticipates second-quarter revenues between RMB 500 million to RMB 520 million, reflecting modest expected growth.

Potential Positives

  • Sunlands reported a net income of RMB75.2 million, marking its sixteenth consecutive profitable quarter, indicating stability and operational efficiency.
  • The company achieved a gross profit margin of 85.2%, showcasing strong profitability and effective cost management despite a decrease in net revenues.
  • Positive operating cash flow for the seventh consecutive quarter strengthens Sunlands' financial position and ability to invest strategically in future growth.
  • Projected net revenues for the second quarter of 2025 are expected to increase by 1.6% to 5.6% year-over-year, suggesting recovery and optimistic growth outlook amid market uncertainties.

Potential Negatives

  • Net revenues decreased by 6.8% year-over-year, indicating a decline in business performance.
  • Net income dropped significantly from RMB112.7 million in Q1 2024 to RMB75.2 million in Q1 2025, reflecting a 33.3% decline.
  • New student enrollments decreased from 175,758 in Q1 2024 to 169,083 in Q1 2025, suggesting potential challenges in attracting and retaining students.

FAQ

What are Sunlands' first quarter 2025 financial results?

Sunlands reported net revenues of RMB487.6 million, a net income of RMB75.2 million, and 169,083 new student enrollments.

How did Sunlands' revenue change compared to Q1 2024?

Net revenues decreased by 6.8% from RMB523.2 million in Q1 2024 to RMB487.6 million in Q1 2025.

What is Sunlands' outlook for Q2 2025?

Sunlands expects net revenues for Q2 2025 to be between RMB500 million to RMB520 million, reflecting a potential increase year-over-year.

What was the gross profit margin for Sunlands in Q1 2025?

The gross profit margin for Sunlands in the first quarter of 2025 was 85.2%, maintaining a stable financial management strategy.

What measures is Sunlands taking to ensure growth?

Sunlands plans to strengthen core capabilities, expand course offerings, utilize intelligent technology, and focus on value creation for sustainable growth.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$STG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $STG stock to their portfolio, and 1 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • RHUMBLINE ADVISERS removed 2,970 shares (-98.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,245
  • UBS GROUP AG added 1,518 shares (+267.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,303
  • MORGAN STANLEY added 0 shares (+0.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $0
  • SBI SECURITIES CO., LTD. added 0 shares (+0.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $0

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



BEIJING, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Sunlands Technology Group

(NYSE: STG) (“Sunlands” or the “Company”), a leader in China’s adult online education market and China’s adult personal interest learning market, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.




First Quarter 2025


Financial and Operational Snapshots




  • Net revenues were RMB487.6 million (US$67.2 million), compared to RMB523.2 million in the first quarter of 2024.


  • Gross billings (non-GAAP) were RMB412.3 million (US$56.8 million), compared to RMB398.8 million in the first quarter of 2024.


  • Gross profit was RMB415.3 million (US$57.2 million), compared to RMB446.1 million in the first quarter of 2024.


  • Net income was RMB75.2 million (US$10.4 million), compared to RMB112.7 million in the first quarter of 2024.


  • Net income margin

    1

    was 15.4% in the first quarter of 2025, compared to 21.5% in the first quarter of 2024.


  • New student enrollments

    2

    were 169,083, compared to 175,758 in the first quarter of 2024.


  • As of March 31,2025, the Company’s deferred revenue balance was RMB891.6 million (US$122.9 million), compared to RMB916.5 million as of December 31, 2024.



“In the first quarter of 2025, we reported net revenues of RMB487.6 million and net income of RMB75.2 million, marking our sixteenth consecutive profitable quarter—a strong start to the year that reinforces our confidence in delivering sustained growth throughout 2025. We have reshaped our business with clear intent—doubling down on high-potential areas and streamlining for long-term strength. Looking ahead, we will continue to strengthen our core capabilities, expand our course offerings, embrace intelligent technology, and maintain a disciplined focus on value creation. We are confident this approach will deliver sustainable long-term returns for shareholders and meaningful learning outcomes for our students,” said Mr. Tongbo Liu, Chief Executive Officer of Sunlands.



Mr. Hangyu Li, Finance Director of Sunlands, commented, “I am pleased to report results for the first quarter of 2025. We maintained gross profit margin of 85.2% and net income margin of 15.4% for the quarter. This solid start is a testament to our prudent financial management and the sustainability of our business. In addition, we celebrated our seventh consecutive quarter of positive operating cash flow, which further strengthens our ability to navigate market uncertainty while making strategic investments. As we look ahead, our focus remains steadfast: strengthening operational efficiencies, prioritizing high margin and high potential areas, and leveraging technology to create superior value for the customers we serve.”




Financial Results for


the First Quarter


of 2025




Net Revenues



In the first quarter of 2025, net revenues decreased by 6.8% to RMB487.6 million (US$67.2 million) from RMB523.2 million in the first quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily driven by the decline in gross billings from post-secondary courses over the recent quarters, resulting in a year-over-year decrease in net revenues from post-secondary courses.




Cost of Revenues



Cost of revenues decreased by 6.3% to RMB72.3 million (US$10.0 million) in the first quarter of 2025 from RMB77.2 million in the first quarter of 2024. The decrease was mainly due to the declined compensation expenses related to headcount reduction of our teachers and mentors.




Gross Profit



Gross profit decreased by 6.9% to RMB415.3 million (US$57.2 million) in the first quarter of 2024 from RMB446.1 million in the first quarter of 2024.




Operating Expenses



In the first quarter of 2025, operating expenses were RMB341.1 million (US$47.0 million), which were the same as the first quarter of 2024.



Sales and marketing expenses were RMB300.4 million (US$41.4 million) in the first quarter of 2024, which remained relatively stable as compared to RMB301.6 million in the first quarter of 2024.



General and administrative expenses increased by 5.9% to RMB34.5 million (US$4.7 million) in the first quarter of 2025 from RMB32.6 million in the first quarter of 2024.



Product development expenses decreased by 11.0% to RMB6.2 million (US$0.9 million) in the first quarter of 2025 from RMB7.0 million in the first quarter of 2024. The decrease was mainly due to declined compensation expenses related to headcount reduction of our product development personnel.




Net Income



Net income for the first quarter of 2025 was RMB75.2 million (US$10.4 million), as compared to RMB112.7 million in the first quarter of 2024.




Basic and Diluted Net Income


Per Share



Basic and diluted net income per share was RMB11.12 (US$1.53) in the first quarter of 2025.




Cash, Cash Equivalents and Short-term Investments



As of March 31, 2025, the Company had RMB596.2 million (US$82.2 million) of cash and cash equivalents and RMB200.7 million (US$27.7 million) of short-term investments, as compared to RMB507.2 million of cash and cash equivalents and RMB276.0 million of short-term investments as of December 31, 2024.




Deferred Revenue



As of March 31, 2025, the Company had a deferred revenue balance of RMB891.6 million (US$122.9 million), as compared to RMB916.5 million as of December 31, 2024.




Share Repurchase



On December 6, 2021, the Company’s board of directors authorized a share repurchase program, under which the Company may repurchase up to US$15.0 million of Class A ordinary shares in the form of ADSs over the next 24 months. On December 1, 2023, the Company’s board of directors authorized to extend its share repurchase program over the next twenty-four months. As of May 19, 2025, the Company had repurchased an aggregate of 702,045 ADSs for approximately US$3.9 million under the share repurchase program.




Outlook



For the second quarter of 2025, Sunlands currently expects net revenues to be between RMB500 million to RMB520 million, which would represent an increase of 1.6% to 5.6% year-over-year. The above outlook is based on the current market conditions and reflects the Company’s current and preliminary estimates of market and operating conditions and customer demand, which are all subject to substantial uncertainty.




Exchange Rate



The Company’s business is primarily conducted in China and all revenues are denominated in Renminbi (“RMB”). This announcement contains currency conversions of RMB amounts into U.S. dollars (“US$”) solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ are made at a rate of RMB7.2567 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for March 31, 2025 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. No representation is made that the RMB amounts could have been, or could be, converted, realized or settled into US$ at that rate on March 31, 2025, or at any other rate.





Conference Call and Webcast




Sunlands’ management team will host a conference call at 6:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time, (6:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time) on May 22, 2025, following the quarterly results announcement.



For participants who wish to join the call, please access the link provided below to complete online registration 15 minutes prior to the scheduled call start time. Upon registration, participants will receive details for the conference call, including dial-in numbers, a personal PIN and an e-mail with detailed instructions to join the conference call.



Registration Link:



https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIded6865756ca41e7abc06cd064c7c3f0



Additionally, a live webcast and archive of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Sunlands' website at


https://ir.sunlands.com/


.





About Sunlands




Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE: STG) (“Sunlands” or the “Company”), formerly known as Sunlands Online Education Group, is a leader in China’s adult online education market and China’s adult personal interest learning market. With a one to many live streaming platform, Sunlands offers various degree- or diploma-oriented post-secondary courses as well as professional certification preparation, professional skills and interest courses. Students can access the Company's services either through PC or mobile applications. The Company's online platform cultivates a personalized, interactive learning environment by featuring a virtual learning community and a vast library of educational content offerings that adapt to the learning habits of its students. Sunlands offers a unique approach to education research and development that organizes subject content into Learning Outcome Trees, the Company's proprietary knowledge management system. Sunlands has a deep understanding of the educational needs of its prospective students and offers solutions that help them achieve their goals.





About Non-GAAP Financial Measures




We use gross billings, EBITDA, non-GAAP operating cost and expenses, non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP net income per share, each a non-GAAP financial measure, in evaluating our operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes.



We define gross billings for a specific period as the total amount of cash received for the sale of course packages, net of the total amount of refunds paid in such period. Our management uses gross billings as a performance measurement because we generally bill our students for the entire course tuition at the time of sale of our course packages and recognize revenue proportionally over a period. EBITDA is defined as net income excluding depreciation and amortization, interest expense, interest income, and income tax expenses. We believe that gross billings and EBITDA provide valuable insight into the sales of our course packages and the performance of our business.



These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, their most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of the historical non-GAAP financial measures to their respective most directly comparable GAAP measure has been provided in the tables included below. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the historical non-GAAP financial measures to their respective most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. As gross billings, EBITDA, operating cost and expenses excluding share-based compensation expenses, general and administrative expenses excluding share-based compensation expenses, sales and marketing expenses excluding share-based compensation expenses, product development expenses excluding share-based compensation expenses, income from operations excluding share-based compensation expenses, and basic and diluted net income per share excluding share-based compensation expenses have material limitations as an analytical metric and may not be calculated in the same manner by all companies, it may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. In light of the foregoing limitations, you should not consider gross billings and EBITDA as a substitute for, or superior to, their respective most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. We encourage investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.






Safe Harbor Statement




This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the “safe harbor” provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Sunlands may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Sunlands' beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements that involve factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, but not limited to the following: Sunlands' goals and strategies; its expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its brand and services; its ability to retain and increase student enrollments; its ability to offer new courses and educational content; its ability to improve teaching quality and students’ learning results; its ability to improve sales and marketing efficiency and effectiveness; its ability to engage, train and retain new faculty members; its future business development, results of operations and financial condition; its ability to maintain and improve technology infrastructure necessary to operate its business; competition in the online education industry in China; relevant government policies and regulations relating to Sunlands’ corporate structure, business and industry; and general economic and business condition in China. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in Sunlands' filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is current as of the date of the press release, and Sunlands does not undertake any obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.




For investor and media enquiries, please contact:



Sunlands Technology Group


Investor Relations


Email: sl-ir@sunlands.com


SOURCE: Sunlands Technology Group































































































































































































































































































SUNLANDS TECHNOLOGY GROUP




UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET


S




(Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted)



As of December 31,

As of March 31,



2024

2025



RMB

RMB

US$

ASSETS






Current assets






Cash and cash equivalents

507,229

596,226

82,162

Short-term investments

276,029

200,673

27,653

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

96,916

96,230

13,261

Deferred costs, current

4,139

18,140

2,500

Total current assets

884,313

911,269

125,576

Non-current assets






Property and equipment, net

758,215

751,304

103,532

Intangible assets, net

723

604

83

Right-of-use assets

110,154

109,756

15,125

Deferred costs, non-current

56,657

39,195

5,401

Long-term investments

260,083

256,825

35,391

Deferred tax assets

24,699

24,828

3,421

Other non-current assets

26,319

25,760

3,550

Total non-current assets

1,236,850

1,208,272

166,503

TOTAL ASSETS

2,121,163

2,119,541

292,079








LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY













LIABILITIES






Current liabilities






Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

404,865

393,944

54,286

Deferred revenue, current

382,047

504,303

69,495

Lease liabilities, current portion

8,317

8,818

1,215

Short-term borrowing

-

20,000

2,756

Long-term debt, current portion

6,154

-

-

Total current liabilities

801,383

927,065

127,752




































































































































































































































































































































































SUNLANDS TECHNOLOGY GROUP




UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET


S-continued




(Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted)



As of December 31,

As of March 31,



2024


2025



RMB

RMB

US$

Non-current liabilities






Deferred revenue, non-current

534,463


387,314


53,373

Lease liabilities, non-current portion

137,040


132,102


18,204

Deferred tax liabilities

5,724


5,608


773

Other non-current liabilities

7,309


7,363


1,015

Long-term debt, non-current portion

35,386


-


-

Total non-current liabilities

719,922


532,387


73,365

TOTAL LIABILITIES

1,521,305


1,459,452


201,117








SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY






Class A ordinary shares (par value of US$0.00005, 796,062,195 shares






authorized; 3,131,807 and 3,131,807 shares issued as of December 31, 2024






and March 31, 2025, respectively; 2,600,779 and 2,599,673 shares






outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2025, respectively)

1


1


-

Class B ordinary shares (par value of US$0.00005, 826,389 shares






authorized; 826,389 and 826,389 shares issued and outstanding






as of December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2025, respectively)

-


-


-

Class C ordinary shares (par value of US$0.00005, 203,111,416 shares






authorized; 3,332,062 and 3,332,062 shares issued and outstanding






as of December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2025, respectively)

1


1


-

Treasury stock

-


-


-

Statutory reserves

11,083


11,083


1,527

Accumulated deficit

(1,840,285
)

(1,765,109
)

(243,239
)

Additional paid-in capital

2,294,381


2,294,291


316,162

Accumulated other comprehensive income

136,164


121,309


16,717

Total Sunlands Technology Group shareholders’ equity

601,345


661,576


91,167

Non-controlling interest

(1,487
)

(1,487
)

(205
)

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

599,858


660,089


90,962

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

2,121,163


2,119,541


292,079
















































































































































































































































































































































SUNLANDS TECHNOLOGY GROUP




UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS




(Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted)



For the Three Months Ended March 31,



2024


2025



RMB

RMB

US$

Net revenues

523,240


487,625


67,197

Cost of revenues

(77,163
)

(72,336
)

(9,968
)

Gross profit

446,077


415,289


57,229








Operating expenses






Sales and marketing expenses

(301,575
)

(300,444
)

(41,402
)

Product development expenses

(7,010
)

(6,242
)

(860
)

General and administrative expenses

(32,552
)

(34,459
)

(4,749
)

Total operating expenses

(341,137
)

(341,145
)

(47,011
)

Income from operations

104,940


74,144


10,218

Interest income

9,289


5,407


745

Interest expense

(1,604
)

(407
)

(56
)

Other income, net

5,780


6,617


912

Income before income tax benefit/(expenses)






and loss from equity method investments

118,405


85,761


11,819

Income tax benefit/(expenses)

391


(9,774
)

(1,347
)

Loss from equity method investments

(6,061
)

(811
)

(112
)

Net income

112,735


75,176


10,360








Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest

-


-


-

Net income attributable to Sunlands Technology Group

112,735


75,176


10,360

Net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders of






Sunlands Technology Group:






Basic and diluted

16.44


11.12


1.53

Weighted average shares used in calculating net income






per ordinary share:






Basic and diluted

6,857,016


6,759,187


6,759,187














































































































SUNLANDS TECHNOLOGY GROUP




UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME




(Amounts in thousands)



For the Three Months Ended March 31,



2024

2025



RMB

RMB

US$

Net income

112,735

75,176


10,360

Other comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax effect of nil:






Change in cumulative foreign currency translation adjustments

9,536

(3,596
)

(496
)

Unrealized loss on available-for-sale investments, net of tax effect of nil

-

(11,259
)

(1,552
)

Total comprehensive income

122,271

60,321


8,312

Less: comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interest

-

-


-

Comprehensive income attributable to Sunlands Technology Group

122,271

60,321


8,312





















































































































































































SUNLANDS TECHNOLOGY GROUP




RECONCILIATION OF


GAAP AND


NON-GAAP


RESULTS




(Amounts in thousands)



For the Three Months Ended March 31,



2024


2025



RMB

RMB

Net revenues

523,240


487,625

Less: other revenues

(58,874
)

(58,920
)

Add: tax and surcharges

16,369


22,290

Add: ending deferred revenue

1,044,866


891,617

Add: ending refund liability

130,840


98,516

Less: beginning deferred revenue

(1,113,923
)

(916,510
)

Less: beginning refund liability

(143,744
)

(112,342
)

Gross billings (non-GAAP)

398,774


412,276
















Net income

112,735


75,176

Add: income tax (benefit)/expenses

(391
)

9,774

Add: depreciation and amortization

7,431


7,218

Add: interest expense

1,604


407

Less: interest income

(9,289
)

(5,407
)

EBITDA (non-GAAP)

112,090


87,168








1

Net income margin is defined as net income as a percentage of net revenues.




2

New student enrollments for a given period refer to the total number of orders placed by students that newly enroll in at least one course during that period, including those students that enroll and then terminate their enrollment with us, excluding orders of our low-price courses, such as “mini courses” and “RMB1 courses”, which we offer in the form of recorded videos or short live streaming, to strengthen our competitiveness and improve customer experience.






