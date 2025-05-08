Sunlands Technology Group to Announce Q1 2025 Financial Results on May 22, 2025

Sunlands Technology Group will report Q1 2025 financial results on May 22, hosting a conference call afterward.

Quiver AI Summary

Sunlands Technology Group, a leader in China's adult online education and personal interest learning sectors, announced it will release its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2025 on May 22, prior to the opening of U.S. markets. Following the announcement, the company's management will hold a conference call at 6:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time, where participants can register online to receive call details. Sunlands offers a range of professional and interest-based online courses through its streaming platform, designed to enhance skills and prepare students for certification exams. The company emphasizes a personalized learning experience and utilizes a unique knowledge management system to address the educational needs of its students.

Potential Positives

Sunlands Technology Group will report its first quarter 2025 unaudited financial results, indicating transparency and engagement with investors.

The scheduled conference call offers an opportunity for direct communication between management and investors, highlighting a commitment to shareholder relations.

The availability of a live webcast and an archive of the conference call on the company's website enhances accessibility and keeps investors informed.

Sunlands maintains its position as a leader in the adult online education market, suggesting strong brand recognition and relevance in an evolving educational landscape.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When will Sunlands report its Q1 2025 financial results?

Sunlands will report its first quarter 2025 unaudited financial results on May 22, 2025, before U.S. markets open.

What time is the Sunlands conference call?

The conference call will take place at 6:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on May 22, 2025.

How can I join the Sunlands conference call?

Participants can join by registering online 30 minutes prior to the call using the provided registration link.

Where can I find the webcast of theearnings call

A live webcast and archive of the conference call will be available in the Investor Relations section of Sunlands' website.

What services does Sunlands offer?

Sunlands offers online professional courses and educational content, including certification preparation and personal interest courses.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$STG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $STG stock to their portfolio, and 1 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

RHUMBLINE ADVISERS removed 2,970 shares (-98.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,245

UBS GROUP AG added 568 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,209

SBI SECURITIES CO., LTD. added 0 shares (+0.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $0

MORGAN STANLEY added 0 shares (+0.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $0

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



BEIJING, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Sunlands Technology Group



(NYSE: STG) ("Sunlands" or the "Company"), a leader in China's adult online education market and China's adult personal interest learning market, today announced that it will report its first quarter 2025 unaudited financial results on Thursday, May 22, 2025, before the open of U.S. markets.





Sunlands' management team will host a conference call at 6:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time, (6:00 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong time) on May 22, 2025, following the quarterly results announcement.





For participants who wish to join the call, please access the link provided below to complete online registration 30 minutes prior to the scheduled call start time. Upon registration, participants will receive details for the conference call, including dial-in numbers, a personal PIN and an e-mail with detailed instructions to join the conference call.





Registration Link:







https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIded6865756ca41e7abc06cd064c7c3f0







Additionally, a live webcast and archive of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Sunlands' website at



https://ir.sunlands.com/



.







About Sunlands







Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE: STG) ("Sunlands" or the "Company"), formerly known as Sunlands Online Education Group, is a leader in China's adult online education market and China's adult personal interest learning market. With a one to many, live streaming platform, Sunlands offers online professional courses and educational content, including various interest courses, aimed at preparing students for professional certification exams, enhancing their professional skills, and catering to their personal interests, as well as various degree- or diploma-oriented post-secondary courses. Students can access its services either through PC or mobile applications. The Company's online platform cultivates a personalized, interactive learning environment by featuring a virtual learning community and a vast library of educational content offerings that adapt to the learning habits of its students. Sunlands offers a unique approach to education research and development that organizes subject content into Learning Outcome Trees, the Company's proprietary knowledge management system. Sunlands has a deep understanding of the educational needs of its prospective students and offers solutions that help them achieve their goals.







For investor and media inquiries, please contact:







Sunlands Technology Group





Investor Relations





Email:



sl-ir@sunlands.com







SOURCE: Sunlands Technology Group



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.