Sunfonda Group’s Resolutions Pass Unanimously

May 30, 2024 — 05:38 am EDT

Sunfonda Group Holdings Ltd. (HK:1771) has released an update.

Sunfonda Group Holdings Ltd. reports a unanimous approval of all proposed resolutions at its Annual General Meeting on May 30, 2024, with 100% of votes in favor. Key resolutions passed include the re-election of directors, appointment of Ernst & Young as auditors, and authorization for share repurchases and issuance. The company’s shareholder engagement is reflected in the decisive support for its board’s recommendations.

