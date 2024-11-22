News & Insights

Stocks

Sunfonda Group Welcomes New Board Expertise

November 22, 2024 — 06:08 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Sunfonda Group Holdings Ltd. (HK:1771) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Sunfonda Group Holdings Ltd. has announced a significant change in its board, with Mr. Song Tao stepping down as an independent non-executive director to focus on personal commitments. Replacing him is Mr. Liu Qiming, a seasoned professional in the automotive industry, who will take over as the new independent non-executive director, chairman of the remuneration committee, and member of the audit and nomination committees. This strategic shift is poised to bring fresh expertise to the company’s governance.

For further insights into HK:1771 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.