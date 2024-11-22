Sunfonda Group Welcomes New Board Expertise

Sunfonda Group Holdings Ltd. (HK:1771) has released an update.
Sunfonda Group Holdings Ltd. has announced a significant change in its board, with Mr. Song Tao stepping down as an independent non-executive director to focus on personal commitments. Replacing him is Mr. Liu Qiming, a seasoned professional in the automotive industry, who will take over as the new independent non-executive director, chairman of the remuneration committee, and member of the audit and nomination committees. This strategic shift is poised to bring fresh expertise to the company’s governance.
