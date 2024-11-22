Sunfonda Group Unveils Board Roles and Committees

Sunfonda Group Holdings Ltd. (HK:1771) has released an update.

Sunfonda Group Holdings Ltd. has announced its board of directors and their respective roles, including both executive and independent non-executive members. The board has also established four committees: Audit, Nomination, Remuneration, and Finance and Investment, with specific directors assigned as chairpersons and members. This strategic structuring aims to enhance governance and operational efficiency within the company.

