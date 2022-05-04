Sunflower oil supplies improve as market adapts to war in Ukraine -producers

Refiles to add dropped words in paragraph 2

PARIS, May 4 (Reuters) - The market for sunflower oil has improved in the European Union over the past weeks as producers adapted to the shortfall in Ukrainian supplies and as some supplies have arrived by rail and truck, EU vegetable oil group Fediol said on Tuesday.

Ukraine is by far the EU's main supplier of sunflower oil. Russia's actions in Ukraine had created panic buying, leading to shortfalls across the whole chain up to the final consumer, and sending prices rocketing.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, and Louise Heavens)

