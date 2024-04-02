News & Insights

Markets
KKR

SunFireMatrix Acquired By KKR For Undisclosed Terms

April 02, 2024 — 07:19 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - SunFireMatrix, Inc., a software and tech-enabled services platform serving the insurance distribution and health plan markets, announced Tuesday that it has been acquired by funds managed by investment major KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR).

The financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

Following the deal, funds managed by Stone Point Capital LLC, SunFireMatrix's previous majority owner, will continue to be a significant minority shareholder in the company.

KKR is funding the investment through its Health Care Strategic Growth (HCSG) Fund II, which is focused on investing in high-growth health care companies.

Ali Satvat, Partner and Global Head of Health Care Strategic Growth at KKR, said, "SunFire is a leading, purpose-built platform with a culture of customer centricity and patient focus that we believe is highly differentiated. We have been impressed by what Dave and the entire SunFire team have achieved and look forward to collaborating closely with them during the next phase of the Company's growth."

In the deal, Evercore and William Blair acted as financial advisors to KKR and SunFire, respectively.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KKR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.