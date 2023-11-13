SunExpress To Buy Up To 90 737 MAX Jets From Boeing

(RTTNews) - Aerospace and defense major Boeing Co. (BA), and SunExpress a joint venture of Turkish Airlines and Lufthansa, announced on Monday that the airline company has a commitment to purchase up to 90 737 MAX jets.

The agreement also includes the purchase of 28 737-8 and 17 737-10 models.

SunExpress hopes to strengthen its capacity further with this purchase. The 737 MAX jets are single aisle and can be used for short and medium-haul air travel. They are considered an ideal airplane family by leisure operators and can accommodate 162 to 200 passengers depending on configuration.

"Over the next decade, we will more than double our fleet, reaching a 150-aircraft fleet by 2033. Also, the addition of the 737-10, the newest 737 MAX plane with up to 230 seats, to our fleet will allow us to strengthen our capacity further," said Max Kownatzki, SunExpress CEO.

In pre-market activity, Boeing shares are trading at $203.58, up 3.52% on the New York Stock Exchange.

