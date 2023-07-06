SUNeVision Holdings (1686) Price Target Decreased by 7.11% to 6.47

The average one-year price target for SUNeVision Holdings (1686) has been revised to 6.47 / share. This is an decrease of 7.11% from the prior estimate of 6.96 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.44 to a high of 9.56 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 56.96% from the latest reported closing price of 4.12 / share.

SUNeVision Holdings Maintains 5.05% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 5.05%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.97. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.26%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 44 funds or institutions reporting positions in SUNeVision Holdings. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1686 is 0.12%, an increase of 0.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.74% to 56,332K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock Funds II - BLACKROCK MULTI-ASSET INCOME PORTFOLIO INVESTOR C SHARES holds 13,614K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,844K shares, representing an increase of 5.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1686 by 9.73% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,777K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 4,650K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,694K shares, representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1686 by 3.21% over the last quarter.

REIZX - Third Avenue International Real Estate Value Fund Z Class holds 3,982K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,397K shares, representing an increase of 14.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1686 by 2.66% over the last quarter.

SWMIX - Laudus International MarketMasters Fund Select Shares holds 3,424K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,533K shares, representing a decrease of 3.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1686 by 2.96% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.