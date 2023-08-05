SUNeVision Holdings (1686) Price Target Decreased by 5.99% to 6.08

The average one-year price target for SUNeVision Holdings (1686) has been revised to 6.08 / share. This is an decrease of 5.99% from the prior estimate of 6.47 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.44 to a high of 7.56 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 50.48% from the latest reported closing price of 4.04 / share.

SUNeVision Holdings Maintains 5.15% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 5.15%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.26%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 44 funds or institutions reporting positions in SUNeVision Holdings. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1686 is 0.12%, an increase of 0.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.74% to 56,437K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock Funds II - BLACKROCK MULTI-ASSET INCOME PORTFOLIO INVESTOR C SHARES holds 13,614K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,844K shares, representing an increase of 5.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1686 by 9.73% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,777K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 4,650K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,694K shares, representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1686 by 3.21% over the last quarter.

REIZX - Third Avenue International Real Estate Value Fund Z Class holds 3,982K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,397K shares, representing an increase of 14.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1686 by 2.66% over the last quarter.

SWMIX - Laudus International MarketMasters Fund Select Shares holds 3,424K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,533K shares, representing a decrease of 3.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1686 by 2.96% over the last quarter.

