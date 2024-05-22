News & Insights

Sundy Service Group’s Strategic Share Issuance

May 22, 2024 — 09:41 am EDT

Sundy Service Group Co. Ltd (HK:9608) has released an update.

Sundy Service Group Co. Ltd announced it has conditionally agreed to issue 640 million new shares at HK$0.198 each, raising HK$126.72 million after trading hours on May 22, 2024. This move, representing approximately 14.286% of its post-issuance share capital, aims to enhance the company’s capital without needing shareholder approval. Investors are cautioned, as the deal’s completion hinges on certain conditions being met.

