Sundy Service Group’s Strategic Share Issuance

Sundy Service Group Co. Ltd (HK:9608) has released an update.

Sundy Service Group Co. Ltd announced it has conditionally agreed to issue 640 million new shares at HK$0.198 each, raising HK$126.72 million after trading hours on May 22, 2024. This move, representing approximately 14.286% of its post-issuance share capital, aims to enhance the company’s capital without needing shareholder approval. Investors are cautioned, as the deal’s completion hinges on certain conditions being met.

For further insights into HK:9608 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.