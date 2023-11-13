Sundial (SNDL) Stock Ticks Up 3% On Cash Flow, Share Buyback

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL), formerly known as Sundial Growers, reported third-quarter results on Monday, Nov. 13 that highlighted strengthened financial performance. The company’s net revenue rose by 3.1% to 237.6 million CAD for the third quarter of 2023, as compared to 230.5 million CAD recorded in the same period last year. The firm also announced it had generated 27.5 million CAD in free cash flow, a 220% increase from last year, and that its board had approved a renewal of its share repurchase program. The deal authorizes SNDL management to repurchase up to 100 million CAD of its outstanding common shares.

However, despite the positive news, SNDL stock traded roughly flat in Monday’s premarket trading. Much of the free cash flow improvement was a result of Sundial’s March 2022 acquisition of Alcanna, Canada’s largest private retailer of liquor. And the share repurchase program is only an extension of an existing one.

In specific business segments, net revenue from Cannabis Retail and Cannabis Operations demonstrated considerable growth. Cannabis Retail noted a 14.1% increase compared to the same quarter last year, while Operations revenue was up more than 77%. Sundial’s Liquor Retail segment showcased stable revenue compared to the previous year, with a net revenue of 151.8 million CAD in Q3 2023.

Commenting on the company’s earnings results and future strategy, CEO Zach George stated, “We are intent on realizing SNDL’s potential for improved profitability, material growth, and greater efficiencies across all of our segments.”

Sundial’s financial performance marks a significant milestone for the company in its journey toward sustained profitability. The company’s advancements in positive cash flow reflect the effectiveness of its operational improvements and successful execution of its acquisitions strategy. Furthermore, Sundial’s continued efforts to expand its retail network and improve its Cannabis Operations segment may potentially bolster its financial position in forthcoming quarters.

Yet, the company has faced headwinds in its stock performance amidst these operational successes, signaling a disconnect between its business operations and market sentiment. The firm earns a D grade in Louis Navellier’s Portfolio Grader. As the company maintains strong cash generation and pursues further operational efficiencies, investors and stakeholders will likely be keeping a close watch to see if these improvements can transfer into a positive shift in share performance in the months ahead.

Thomas Yeung produced this article using data from Thomson Reuters and unique generative AI prompts. These prompts help distill real-time quarterly earnings data and combine it with InvestorPlace.com’s best-in-class analysis. Our readers get a deep dive into financial results at lightning speed. These articles have been reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. To report any concerns or inaccuracies, please contact us at editor@investorplace.com.

Tom Yeung is a market analyst and portfolio manager of the Omnia Portfolio, the highest-tier subscription at InvestorPlace. He is the former editor of Tom Yeung’s Profit & Protection, a free e-letter about investing to profit in good times and protecting gains during the bad.

More From InvestorPlace

The post Sundial (SNDL) Stock Ticks Up 3% On Cash Flow, Share Buyback appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.