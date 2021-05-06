Stocks

Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) closed at $0.71, marking a -8.59% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.82%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 22% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 2.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.31% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SNDL as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 11, 2021. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $14 million, down 39.24% from the prior-year quarter.

SNDL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $60 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +111.54% and +3.64%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SNDL should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. SNDL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, SNDL currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 26. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.42.

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 206, which puts it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.


