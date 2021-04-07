Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) closed at $1 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.96% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.15% gain on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 9.32% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 1.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.19% in that time.

SNDL will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $14 million, down 39.24% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $60 million. These totals would mark changes of +111.54% and +3.64%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SNDL. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. SNDL is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, SNDL is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 35.67. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.19, so we one might conclude that SNDL is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, putting it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

